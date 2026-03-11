Maturita 2026: Zvládli by ste dnešný maturitný test z anglického jazyka? Otestujte sa v kvíze

Foto: TASR - Veronika Mihaliková

Matej Mensatoris
Maturita 2026
Skúste si dať kvíz z maturitného testu z anglického jazyka.

Maturanti majú za sebou už druhý deň. Kým v utorok sa borili so slovenčinou, dnes boli na rade cudzie jazyky. 

Včera sme vám priniesli kvíz z testu zo slovenského jazyka a literatúry. Dnes v sérii pokračujeme a prinášame vám kvíz z anglického jazyka úrovne B1.

Úlohy z maturít boli použité so súhlasom NIVaM. Riešenia úloh nie sú autorským dielom NIVaM a NIVaM nezodpovedá za ich obsah a ani za prípadné chyby. Oficiálne kľúče správnych odpovedí zverejní NIVaM na webovej stránke nivam.sk.

Poznámka: Kvíz sa bude týkať vybranej časti z testu, kde mali maturanti dopĺňať slová do súvislého textu zo 4 možností. Posledné tri otázky sme zobrali z inej časti testu, kde mali maturanti do viet dopĺňať slová bez možností. Vy to tak budete mať jednoduchšie, lebo my sme do kvízu doplnili správnu aj nesprávne možnosti.

Her name is Lindsey Felsch. She lives in Reno, Nevada, and she’s a wedding planner. Her company is called Allison Keasal Events. For as long as she can remember, she _____ planning events: her own birthday parties, friends’ birthday parties, even the family Christmas meetings, with a table _____ plan, activities and a three-course _____.

She later planned bachelorette parties for friends and helped with planning their weddings. Basically, every _____ she’s had as an adult required some planning or managing components, so it felt natural that she ended up as a wedding planner.

It might seem as though she does only one thing – plan weddings – but in fact, _____ wedding is the same as any other.

There are always a lot of moving parts: staying aware of the client’s budget, guest _____ , design and décor – and, of course, working with the bride and groom, and sometimes their family, to create an _____ day. There are a lot of things that can change during the wedding planning, so a wedding planner needs good organisational skills, flexibility, and a lot of patience.

She always found it difficult to understand why brides often have such a hard time planning their wedding – until she planned her own. She thought it _____ to be simple.

She thought she knew _____ what she wanted, from the theme, down to the colour of the napkins, to party favours for the guests.

But she turned out to be the worst at making decisions ever – like one of those brides that she, as a wedding planner, doesn’t enjoy _____ with.

Built in the 16th century by William Cecil, Queen Elizabeth I’s Lord High Treasurer, Burghley is _____ of Britain’s most magnificent country houses.

Beautifully preserved inside and out, _____ gives visitors a unique glimpse into _____ grand homes such as this have been used over the centuries.

William’s direct descendants _____ lived there since they first moved in.

