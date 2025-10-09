Znovu sa to stalo: Parlament na Novom Zélande zostal opäť paralyzovaný, poslanci predvádzali rituál Haka

Foto: TikTok (nzstuff)

Tomáš Mako
Zasadanie parlamentu bolo opäť prerušené kvôli poslancom, ktorí tancovali známy rituálny tanec.

Novozélandský parlament bol dnes (9. 10.) opäť dočasne pozastavený po tom, ako niektorí poslanci začali predvádzať známy maorský rituál Haka.

Tentoraz však rituál spustila novozvolená poslankyňa Oriini Kaipara za stranu Te Pāti Māori, informuje portál RNZ.

@nzstuff New Te Pāti Māori MP Oriini Kaipara has entered Parliament with a promise to continue the fight to protect te reo Māori and Te Tiriti. Her maiden speech riled the Speaker, Gerry Brownlee, who suspended the House as haka and waiata continued following her maiden speech. He was also unhappy with how long the speech went on for. It is rare for the House to be suspended, but Brownlee did so after saying he did not think there was going to be haka as well as waiata tautoko to following Kaipara’s maiden speech. When Parliament resumed, Brownlee said he viewed that haka as “contemptuous”. An allegation of contempt of Parliament is serious, and could lead to punishments – with Parliament, technically, having great power to punish those who break its rules. “We have a protocol here. It is our tikanga. That tikanga is based, as I said before, on agreement,” Brownlee said. He said there had been no agreement for the haka tautoko, nor for the speech to go on as long as it did. #nz #nzstuff #nzpolitics ♬ original sound – NZstuff

Predseda Snemovne reprezentantov Gerry Brownlee následne vyhlásil, že snemovňa je pozastavená a že dá prešetriť, či bol rituál dopredu zorganizovaný.

„Mojím zámerom v najbližších dňoch je zistiť, či sa to udialo na základe dohody s niektorou stranou v parlamente,“ uviedol Brownlee, ktorý správanie poslancov označil za pohŕdavé.

Podobná situácia v parlamente nastala v novembri minulého roku, kedy maorskí poslanci narušili zasadanie parlamentu rituálom Haka. Protestovali tak proti hlasovaniu o schválení sporného zákona o zmluve medzi Maormi a Britmi.

