Zhodila som skoro 100 kg bez liekov a operácie: Môj najlepší tip na chudnutie stojí presne 0 eur

Každý z nás sa však skôr či neskôr dostane do bodu, keď sa preleje pohár trpezlivosti, a to dokonca aj vtedy, ak sme si ho naplnili sami. Pre Leah bol týmto okamihom výlet do Disneylandu. V dôsledku nadváhy presedela väčšinu dňa na stoličke – s migrénou a so silnými bolesťami. Nemohla byť aktívne so svojou neterou a nevyužila ani väčšinu atrakcií. V ten večer si povedala, že už nebude odkladať ani jediný deň, a začala s premenou, ktorá vyráža dych.

Leah sa rozhodla pre novú taktiku a za tri roky dokázala zhodiť takmer 100 kilogramov. A, ako opísala na svojom profile na sociálnej sieti TikTok, to všetko bez liekov na chudnutie či operácie.

Hlboko vo vnútri som si nebola istá, či to zvládnem

Najdôležitejšia zmena však nespočíva v kilogramoch, ale v šťastí, ktoré jej pribudlo na tvári.

#weightlosstransformation #weightlossprogress ♬ TakeHer2TheMoon4Me – H Y O U K Λ @leahhopehealth I really didn’t know if it was possible for me. Throughout so much of my life, I’d think things like, “When I lose weight, I’ll do this,” as if part of me believed it would happen. But deep down, I don’t think I really knew. I hoped. I wanted it. I prayed for it. But it took me a long time to reach the point where I actually wanted to change my life for it. I didn’t spend too much time thinking about whether it would happen because that would’ve meant confronting the part of myself I wanted to avoid most. It would’ve meant being honest about the part of my life I was neglecting. It would’ve meant accepting that the power to change had been in my hands all along. But once I realized I was the one holding myself back—staying stuck in a destructive cycle, living with unhealthy habits, and making excuses to stay the same—I knew I had to make a change. So I started small. I started with healthy habits. I started with mindset. I started with accountability. I started with hope. I started with patience. I started with the understanding that there would be no “end date.” I know I say this a lot, but I wouldn’t be here, sharing my journey online, if I didn’t believe it was possible for you too. It’s just not worth it otherwise. The criticism, the energy I pour into this, the work that goes into creating content… validation and attention aren’t enough to make that worth it. But inspiring people? Giving them hope? Helping someone believe in what’s possible? That makes it all worth it. Every time. I truly believe from the bottom of my heart, that if I can do it, so can you. I poured my heart and all that I’ve learned into a guide that includes everything that made my 200lb natural weight loss possible so that others could experience the same freedom I feel now! 👉🏻 Visit leahhopehealth.com/buy-getting-started (like in my profile) to purchase for 25% off! ✨ #naturalweightloss

„Veľkú časť svojho života som verila, že keď schudnem, budem môcť robiť to a ono. Časť mňa v to dúfala,“ opisuje Leah. „Hlboko vo vnútri som si však nikdy nebola istá. Len som chcela. Modlila sa za to. Trvalo mi dlho, kým som sa dostala do bodu, že som svoj cieľ chcela naozaj premeniť na životnú zmenu.“

Dodala, že uviazla v sebadeštruktívnom cykle. Žila s nezdravými návykmi a vytvárala si výhovorky, aby nemusela urobiť rozhodujúci krok.

Najlepšia rada vás vyjde na nula eur

Leah začala v malom. Najskôr sa zbavila najhorších návykov a prijala myšlienku, že ani na konci cesty sa už nesmie vrátiť do starých koľají. Nenechala sa zviesť módnymi diétami a namiesto toho sa rozhodla pre trvalú zmenu životného štýlu. Neupínala sa na menšie telo, ale na lepšie návyky.

„Začala som si sledovať kalórie a pravidelne som cvičila. Kľúčom bol každodenný kalorický deficit,“ vysvetľuje Leah.

#carbs #weightlosstransformation #weightlossprogress ♬ original sound – Missy Elliott @leahhopehealth People always seem surprised that I eat carbs. I don’t know how carbs became the (undeserved) villain of weight loss, but they really don’t have to be. I didn’t go a single day without carbs during my weight loss journey. In fact, I ate a lot of them. My focus was on healthy carbs like potatoes, sourdough bread, honey, fruit and maple syrup. Plus, some pasta and rice. What I did limit were refined sugars, refined starches, and highly processed carbs. I never told myself they were “off limits” because that would have only led to binging later. But the reality is, those foods are very calorie dense. I don’t think they’re “bad” (clearly 😂), but if you’re trying to lose weight, you have to be mindful of how much you’re eating. From my experience, carbs don’t make you gain weight any more than any other food does, unless you’re eating in a surplus. Yes, carbs can make you hold on to water, which might temporarily bump up the scale. But if you stay consistent with a calorie deficit, the weight still comes off. We’ve all heard it… everything in moderation. It may be cliché, but clichés exist for a reason. I didn’t cut out any specific food or food group to lose over 200 lbs and you don’t have to either (unless you want to). What is important is being mindful of your calories and limiting highly processed carbs can make staying in a deficit much easier. For most of my journey, I consistently included healthy carbs and occasionally indulged in the less beneficial ones (pizza, candy, baked treats, refined breads, etc.), usually at restaurants or events. Now that I’m maintaining, I enjoy them more often since I’m no longer aiming for a daily deficit. So no, you don’t have to give up carbs to lose weight. Honestly, if someone had told me I did have to, I’d probably still be 400 lbs. 🙈 #beforeandafter

Podľa nej je najdôležitejšie, aby sme sa nezameriavali na chudnutie ako také. Namiesto tela je potrebné venovať pozornosť hlave a bojovať s ňou.

„To je zásadné. Ak zmeníte myslenie, dokážete pokračovať aj vtedy, keď nevidíte výsledky, v ktoré ste dúfali,“ dodala.