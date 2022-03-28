Oscary 2022 sú rozdané: Najviac sošiek si odniesla Duna, najlepším hercom Will Smith, najlepší film šokoval

V noci sa konalo vzrušujúce odovzdávanie zlatých sošiek za to najlepšie, čo filmový svet v uplynulom roku priniesol. Napriek tomu, že pandemická situácia opäť zasiahla aj filmový priemysel, môžeme povedať, že medzi nomináciami sa Oscara nachádzalo hneď niekoľko kvalitných titulov. Darilo sa favoritom alebo napokon mená víťazov prekvapili?
Hovorilo sa o viacerých možných víťazoch v hlavnej kategórii. Spomeňme napríklad snímky The Power of the Dog, CODA, Dune či japonskú dráma Drive My Car, ktorá svojimi kvalitami na hlavnú cenu nepochybne má, ak by sa tak skutočne stalo, mohol by sa zopakovať podobný scenár, ako keď zvíťazil Parazit.
V kategórii Najlepší herec v hlavnej úlohe bol horúcim favoritom Will Smith, ktorý stvárnil postavu Richarda Williamsa v životopisnej dráme King Richard, ktorá ukazuje príbeh jednej rodiny, otca a v neposlednom rade zrodenie snáď najväčších ženských tenisových hviezd – Venus a Sereny Williams.
Názory na jednoznačného favorita v kategórii Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej kategórii už také jednoznačné neboli. Predpovede spomínali Nicole Kidman za výkon v snímke Being the Ricardos, Jessicu Chastain a film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Oliviu Colman a skvelú The Lost Daughter alebo dokonca herečku Kristen Stewart, ktorá sa v snímke Spencer zhostila úlohy Lady Diany.
Predikcie a realita sa však môžu líšiť a predovšetkým pri odovzdávaní zlatých sošiek Oscara to nie je ničím prekvapivým.
Will Smith a škandál večera
Počas večera vystúpila napríklad speváčka Billie Eilish a napokon najviac Oscarov získala Duna. Will Smith, ešte predtým ako si odniesol cennú sošku, spôsobil hádku, pretože Chris Rock aktuálne stojaci na pódiu zažartoval na účet jeho manželky. Pozite si prehľad víťazov tohto ročníka podľa jednotlivých kategórií:
Najlepší film / Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Najlepší herec v hlavnej úlohe / Actor In a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej úlohe / Actress In a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Oliva Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe / Actor In a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe / Actress In a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Lewis – King Richard
Najlepší animovaný film / Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchelles vs the Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Najlepšia kamera / Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Najlepšie kostýmy / Costume Design
Dune
Cruella
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Cyrano
Najlepšia réžia / Directing
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Najlepší dokumentárny film / Documentary (Feature)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Najlepší krátky dokumentárny film / Documentary (Short Subject)
Audible
Lead me Home
The Queen od Basketball
Three Songs
Najlepší strih / Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!
Najlepší cudzojazyčný film / Foreign Language Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Najlepší make-up / Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Fame
House of Gucci
Najlepší soundtrack k filmu / Music (Original Score)
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Encanto
Don’t Look Up
Parallel Mothers
Najlepšia pôvodná pieseň k fimu / Music (Original Song)
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Four Good Days
Najlepšia výprava / Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Najlepší krátky animovaný film / Short Film (Animated)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Najlepší krátky film / Short Film (Live Action)
The Long Goodbye
The Dress
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
On My Mind
Please Hold
Najlepší zvuk / Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Najlepšie vizuálne efekty / Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Najlepší adaptovaný scenár / Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power od the Dog
Najlepší pôvodný scenár / Writing (Original Screenplay)
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
Nahlásiť chybu v článku