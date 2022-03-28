Oscary 2022 sú rozdané: Najviac sošiek si odniesla Duna, najlepším hercom Will Smith, najlepší film šokoval

V noci sa konalo vzrušujúce odovzdávanie zlatých sošiek za to najlepšie, čo filmový svet v uplynulom roku priniesol. Napriek tomu, že pandemická situácia opäť zasiahla aj filmový priemysel, môžeme povedať, že medzi nomináciami sa Oscara nachádzalo hneď niekoľko kvalitných titulov. Darilo sa favoritom alebo napokon mená víťazov prekvapili?

Hovorilo sa o viacerých možných víťazoch v hlavnej kategórii. Spomeňme napríklad snímky The Power of the Dog, CODA, Dune či japonskú dráma Drive My Car, ktorá svojimi kvalitami na hlavnú cenu nepochybne má, ak by sa tak skutočne stalo, mohol by sa zopakovať podobný scenár, ako keď zvíťazil Parazit.

V kategórii Najlepší herec v hlavnej úlohe bol horúcim favoritom Will Smith, ktorý stvárnil postavu Richarda Williamsa v životopisnej dráme King Richard, ktorá ukazuje príbeh jednej rodiny, otca a v neposlednom rade zrodenie snáď najväčších ženských tenisových hviezd – Venus a Sereny Williams.

Názory na jednoznačného favorita v kategórii Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej kategórii už také jednoznačné neboli. Predpovede spomínali Nicole Kidman za výkon v snímke Being the Ricardos, Jessicu Chastain a film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Oliviu Colman a skvelú The Lost Daughter alebo dokonca herečku Kristen Stewart, ktorá sa v snímke Spencer zhostila úlohy Lady Diany.

Predikcie a realita sa však môžu líšiť a predovšetkým pri odovzdávaní zlatých sošiek Oscara to nie je ničím prekvapivým.

Will Smith a škandál večera

Počas večera vystúpila napríklad speváčka Billie Eilish a napokon najviac Oscarov získala Duna. Will Smith, ešte predtým ako si odniesol cennú sošku, spôsobil hádku, pretože Chris Rock aktuálne stojaci na pódiu zažartoval na účet jeho manželky. Pozite si prehľad víťazov tohto ročníka podľa jednotlivých kategórií:

Najlepší film / Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Najlepší herec v hlavnej úlohe / Actor In a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej úlohe / Actress In a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Oliva Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe / Actor In a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe / Actress In a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Lewis – King Richard

Najlepší animovaný film / Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchelles vs the Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Najlepšia kamera / Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Najlepšie kostýmy / Costume Design

Dune

Cruella

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cyrano

Najlepšia réžia / Directing

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Najlepší dokumentárny film / Documentary (Feature)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Najlepší krátky dokumentárny film / Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead me Home

The Queen od Basketball

Three Songs

Najlepší strih / Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Najlepší cudzojazyčný film / Foreign Language Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Najlepší make-up / Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Fame

House of Gucci

Najlepší soundtrack k filmu / Music (Original Score)

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Encanto

Don’t Look Up

Parallel Mothers

Najlepšia pôvodná pieseň k fimu / Music (Original Song)

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Four Good Days

Najlepšia výprava / Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Najlepší krátky animovaný film / Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Najlepší krátky film / Short Film (Live Action)

The Long Goodbye

The Dress

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

On My Mind

Please Hold

Najlepší zvuk / Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Najlepšie vizuálne efekty / Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Najlepší adaptovaný scenár / Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power od the Dog

Najlepší pôvodný scenár / Writing (Original Screenplay)

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World