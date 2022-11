Nabíjate si mobil počas spánku? Expert prezradil 3 dôvody, prečo by ste s tým mali okamžite prestať

This is a highly debated topic on our TikTok, but if you ARE able to do so, it’s much safer to charge any electrical items when you’re there and awake ✔️ #firesafety #firefighting #kentfire #firefighters #kentuk #fireservice #firesafetytips #firefightertiktok #firefightersoftiktok

♬ Keeping Your Head Up (Jonas Blue Remix) [Radio Edit] – Birdy