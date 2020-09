Znásilnil tisíc chlapcov, šťastným ho robila iba smrť ľudí. Film ukazuje príbeh jedného z najšialenejších vrahov

View this post on Instagram

Towards the end of his life, Carl Panzram gleefully confessed to 21 murders, more than 100 acts of sodomy, and thousands of robberies and arsons. And to use his own words: "For all these things I am not in the least bit sorry."⁠ ⁠ When human rights activists protested his placement on death row, he responded by publicly wishing that he could strangle them.⁠ ⁠ Click the link in our bio to read about the sad, gruesome story of the most cold-blooded serial killer in history.⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ #serialkillers #carlpanzram #coldblooded #truecrime⁠ ⁠