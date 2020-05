Umelec Banksy: Prepísal históriu umenia a so sáčkom na hlave sa stal jedným z najvplyvnejších ľudí sveta

View this post on Instagram

Have you ever been in Disney Hell? Not yet? Welcome! Dismaland is a pop art object created by Banksy who is the most elusive artist of our modern world. 🦩 He was the author of this idea to create a dark side of Disneyland. The exhibition was open secretly in Somerset, England on 21 August 2015 and was closed forever after 36 weeks of functioning on 27 September the same year. 🦩Banksy invited many modern artists to take part in this exhibition. For this exhibition Banksy created 10 new works and sponsored all the building process. This object was located on the territory of a deserted open swimming pool. 🦩 The main idea was to create an antipode of Disneyland. Banksy himself described it as "a family place were children shouldn't be". 🦩 The name for the spark DISMALAND is a result of blending – a way of forming new words in the English language. In the carousel you can see how the word was coined. In the advertisement Banksy also used play on words: amusement park (Disneyland) – Bemusement park (Dismaland). 🦩 The price for one ticket was only 4 pounds when the price for Disneyland starts from €60. In the carousel you can see some exhibits in this park. Which one is your favorite? Would you like to visit the park?