12-hodinové zmeny, plat nižší než minimálka: Komparzistka z Harryho Pottera opisuje šokujúce pozadie nakrúcania

Replying to @Bear The money video 💰 How much I earnt as an extra, how much I earned as #eloisemidgen how much #danielradcliffe was paid, how we got the most for our money 🍴 AND what I spent it on 🥲 #nostalgia #harrypotterbts #harrypotterextra #harrynpotter #harrypottertok #harrypotterandthegobletofire #gof #harrypottertok #childstar #fyp

♬ original sound – Samantha Clinch