Populárna streamovacia služba z Číny čelí škandálu. Squid’s Victory vyzerá ako opísaná domáca úloha Squid Game

10/20 Youku released news of its newest variety show 鱿鱼的胜利 (Squid’s Victory) – participants will play childhood games and follow a plot

Most Cnetz are embarrassed at how blatantly similar it is to Squid Game and are demanding the show to change its name/logo pic.twitter.com/KYOFS1I7lx

— 🍉 田里的猹 (@melonconsumer) October 20, 2021