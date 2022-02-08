Don’t Look Up, Duna, či „princezná Diana“: Toto sú nominácie na tohtoročné Oscary, pozrite si prehľad

Americká filmová akadémia už tradične niekoľko týždňov pred najvzrušujúcejšou filmovou nocou v roku oznámila očakávané nominácie na to najlepšie, čo minulý rok kinematografia podľa jej členov priniesla.

Napriek tomu, že pandemická situácia opäť zasiahla aj filmový priemysel, môžeme povedať, že minulý rok bol mimoriadne kvalitný čo sa týka filmov v kinách a na streamovacích službách. Podobne to videla aj Akadémia, ktorá priniesla pestrý výber nominácií.

Predpovede v kategórii Najlepší film hovorili napríklad o filmoch Duna, Spider-Man: Bez domova, najnovšom Jamesovi Bondovi, prehliadanej snímke The Power of the Dog z knižnice Netflixu či filme Don’t Look Up, ktorý vám určite netreba bližšie predstavovať. Spomínal sa napríklad aj remake muzikálu West Side Story z dielne režiséra Stevena Spielberga alebo životopisná dráma King Richard.

Obrovskou favoritkou v kategórii Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej úlohe by mala byť Kristen Stewart za stvárnenie ikonickej princeznej Diany v snímke Spencer, Olivia Colman za svoj výkon v adaptácii predlohy Eleny Ferrante The Lost Daughter či Lady Gaga s filmom Klan Gucci alebo Nicole Kidman, ktorá stvárnila hlavnú úlohu vo filme Being the Ricardos.

Čo sa týka ich mužských hereckých kolegov, spomínali sa mená ako Will Smith, ktorý sa objavil v hlavnej úlohe v snímke King Richard, Benedict Cumberbatch a film The Power of the Dog či herec Andrew Garfield, ktorý hviezdil v muzikáli Tick, Tick…Boom!, ktorý by ste na Netflixe tiež nemali prehliadnuť.

V hlavných kategóriách sa teda hovorilo o poriadne nadupaných zvučných hereckých či režisérskych menách, čo iba potvrdzuje, že v roku 2021 sme mali možnosť vidieť viacero výnimočných snímok. Mnohé z nich rezonovali aj tohtoročnými Zlatými glóbusmi. Predpovede a skutočné nominácie sa však môžu líšiť, preto si pozrite kompletný prehľad nominácií na Oscara v roku 2022 v jednotlivých kategóriách, ktorých víťazov sa dozvieme už čoskoro.

Prehľad nominácií na Oscara v roku 2022:

Najlepší film / Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Najlepší herec v hlavnej úlohe / Actor In a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej úlohe / Actress In a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Oliva Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe / Actor In a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe / Actress In a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Lewis – King Richard

Najlepší animovaný film / Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchelles vs the Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Najlepšia kamera / Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Najlepšie kostýmy / Costume Design

Dune

Cruella

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cyrano

Najlepšia réžia / Directing

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Najlepší dokumentárny film / Documentary (Feature)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Najlepší krátky dokumentárny film / Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead me Home

The Queen od Basketball

Three Songs

Najlepší strih / Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Najlepší cudzojazyčný film / Foreign Language Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Najlepší make-up / Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Fame

House of Gucci

Najlepší soundtrack k filmu / Music (Original Score)

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Encanto

Don’t Look Up

Parallel Mothers

Najlepšia pôvodná pieseň k fimu / Music (Original Song)

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Encanto

Don’t Look Up

Parallel Mothers

Najlepšia výprava / Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Najlepší krátky animovaný film / Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Najlepší krátky film / Short Film (Live Action)

The Long Goodbye

The Dress

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

On My Mind

Please Hold

Najlepší zvuk / Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Najlepšie vizuálne efekty / Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Najlepší adaptovaný scenár / Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power od the Dog

Najlepší pôvodný scenár / Writing (Original Screenplay)

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Slávnostný 94. ročník udeľovania Oscarov sa uskutoční už 27. marca 2022 a môžete ho sledovať spoločne s nami.