Don’t Look Up, Duna, či „princezná Diana“: Toto sú nominácie na tohtoročné Oscary, pozrite si prehľad

Americká filmová akadémia už tradične niekoľko týždňov pred najvzrušujúcejšou filmovou nocou v roku oznámila očakávané nominácie na to najlepšie, čo minulý rok kinematografia podľa jej členov priniesla.
Napriek tomu, že pandemická situácia opäť zasiahla aj filmový priemysel, môžeme povedať, že minulý rok bol mimoriadne kvalitný čo sa týka filmov v kinách a na streamovacích službách. Podobne to videla aj Akadémia, ktorá priniesla pestrý výber nominácií.
Predpovede v kategórii Najlepší film hovorili napríklad o filmoch Duna, Spider-Man: Bez domova, najnovšom Jamesovi Bondovi, prehliadanej snímke The Power of the Dog z knižnice Netflixu či filme Don’t Look Up, ktorý vám určite netreba bližšie predstavovať. Spomínal sa napríklad aj remake muzikálu West Side Story z dielne režiséra Stevena Spielberga alebo životopisná dráma King Richard.
Obrovskou favoritkou v kategórii Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej úlohe by mala byť Kristen Stewart za stvárnenie ikonickej princeznej Diany v snímke Spencer, Olivia Colman za svoj výkon v adaptácii predlohy Eleny Ferrante The Lost Daughter či Lady Gaga s filmom Klan Gucci alebo Nicole Kidman, ktorá stvárnila hlavnú úlohu vo filme Being the Ricardos.
Čo sa týka ich mužských hereckých kolegov, spomínali sa mená ako Will Smith, ktorý sa objavil v hlavnej úlohe v snímke King Richard, Benedict Cumberbatch a film The Power of the Dog či herec Andrew Garfield, ktorý hviezdil v muzikáli Tick, Tick…Boom!, ktorý by ste na Netflixe tiež nemali prehliadnuť.
V hlavných kategóriách sa teda hovorilo o poriadne nadupaných zvučných hereckých či režisérskych menách, čo iba potvrdzuje, že v roku 2021 sme mali možnosť vidieť viacero výnimočných snímok. Mnohé z nich rezonovali aj tohtoročnými Zlatými glóbusmi. Predpovede a skutočné nominácie sa však môžu líšiť, preto si pozrite kompletný prehľad nominácií na Oscara v roku 2022 v jednotlivých kategóriách, ktorých víťazov sa dozvieme už čoskoro.
Prehľad nominácií na Oscara v roku 2022:
Najlepší film / Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Najlepší herec v hlavnej úlohe / Actor In a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej úlohe / Actress In a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Oliva Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe / Actor In a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe / Actress In a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Lewis – King Richard
Najlepší animovaný film / Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchelles vs the Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Najlepšia kamera / Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Najlepšie kostýmy / Costume Design
Dune
Cruella
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Cyrano
Najlepšia réžia / Directing
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Najlepší dokumentárny film / Documentary (Feature)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Najlepší krátky dokumentárny film / Documentary (Short Subject)
Audible
Lead me Home
The Queen od Basketball
Three Songs
Najlepší strih / Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!
Najlepší cudzojazyčný film / Foreign Language Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Najlepší make-up / Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Fame
House of Gucci
Najlepší soundtrack k filmu / Music (Original Score)
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Encanto
Don’t Look Up
Parallel Mothers
Najlepšia pôvodná pieseň k fimu / Music (Original Song)
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Encanto
Don’t Look Up
Parallel Mothers
Najlepšia výprava / Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Najlepší krátky animovaný film / Short Film (Animated)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Najlepší krátky film / Short Film (Live Action)
The Long Goodbye
The Dress
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
On My Mind
Please Hold
Najlepší zvuk / Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Najlepšie vizuálne efekty / Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Najlepší adaptovaný scenár / Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power od the Dog
Najlepší pôvodný scenár / Writing (Original Screenplay)
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
Slávnostný 94. ročník udeľovania Oscarov sa uskutoční už 27. marca 2022 a môžete ho sledovať spoločne s nami.
Nahlásiť chybu v článku