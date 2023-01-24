Sú známe nominácie na tohtoročných Oscarov: Dominoval nemecký vojnový film z Netflixu a divná sci-fi komédia

Najočakávanejšia udalosť v odvetví filmovej tvorby sa blíži a už v marci spoznáme víťazov najprestížnejšieho ocenenia, aké môžu filmári a ich diela získať. Slávnostné udeľovanie Oscarov sa uskutoční v noci z nedele 12. marca na pondelok 13. marca 2023 tradične v hollywoodskom Dolby Theatre v Los Angeles. Nominované snímky, tvorcovia i herci v hlavných i vedľajších úlohách boli oficiálne oznámení dnes.
Aj keď sa len veľmi ťažko odhaduje, ktorá snímka na okrúhlom 95. ročníku Oscarov zaboduje najviac, len dnes oznámené nominované snímky a tvorcovia môžu poskytnúť aspoň ako-taký náhľad, ako to vyzerať v konečnom dôsledku bude.
Predpovede o tom, ako by mohlo tohtoročné odovzdávanie Oscarov vyzerať, a ktoré snímky by mohli zabodovať najviac, by mohli tradične načrtnúť aj Zlaté glóbusy (Golden Globes), ktoré sa rozdávali 11. januára 2023. Práve o Glóbusoch sa totiž často hovorí ako o predzvesti Oscarov, pričom jeho víťazi sa často opakujú aj na známejšom ceremoniáli. Či budú Oscary kopírovať Glóbusy, sa dozvieme v marci., zatiaľ si pozrite prehľad nominovaných filmov, hercov a herečiek v hlavných i vedľajších úlohách a ďalších filmových tvorcov.
Najviac nominácií si odniesli snímky Everything Everywhere All At Once (nominovaný v 10 kategóriách), nemecký vojnový film Na západe nič nové (All Quiet On the Western Front), ktorý získal nominácie v 9 kategóriách či biografický film Elvis (nominovaný v 8 kategóriách). Kompletný zoznam nominovaných nájdete nižšie.
Najlepší film (Best Picture)
All Quiet On the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Najlepší herec v hlavnej úlohe (Actor In a Leading Role)
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshess of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej úlohe (Actress In a Leading Role)
Cate Blanchett (TÁR)
Ana De Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe (Actor In a Supporting Role)
Brendan Gleeson (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirchs (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshess of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe (Actress In a Supporting Role)
Angela Basset (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Najlepší animovaný film (Animated Feature Film)
Guillermo Del Toro´s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Najlepšia kamera (Cinematography)
All Quiet On the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Thruts
Elvis
Empire of Light
TÁR
Najlepšie kostýmy (Costume Design)
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Najlepšia réžia (Directing)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Triangle of Sadness
Najlepší dokumentárny film (Documentary – Feature)
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Najlepší krátky dokumentárny film (Documentary – Short Subject)
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Najlepší strih (Film Editing)
The Banshess of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Najlepší cudzojazyčný film (International Feature Film)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentína)
Close (Belgicko)
All Quiet on the Westrn Front (Nemecko)
The Quiet Girl (Írsko)
EO (Poľsko)
Najlepší make-up (Makeup and Hairstyling)
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Najlepší soundtrack k filmu (Music – Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Najlepšia pôvodná pieseň k filmu (Music – Original Song)
Lift Me Up (z filmu Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
This Is A Life (z filmu Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Naatu Naatu (z filmu RRR)
Applase (z filmu Tell It like a Woman)
Hold My Hand (z filmu Top Gun: Maverick)
Najlepšia výprava (Production Design)
All Quiet On the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Najlepší krátky animovaný film (Short Film – Animated)
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Najlepší krátky film (Short Film – Live Action)
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Najlepší zvuk (Sound)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Najlepšie vizuálne efekty (Visual Effects)
All Quiet On the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun Maverick
Najlepší adaptovaný scenár (Writing – Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet On the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun. Maverick
Women Talking
Najlepší pôvodný scenár (Writing – Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Triangle of Sadness
Slávnostné udeľovanie cien Americkej filmovej akadémie prebehne v noci z 12. marca na pondelok 13. marca 2023. Ceremoniál odvysiela americká televízna stanica ABC a prenos bude zabezpečený do viac ako 225 krajín sveta.
Pôjde o prvé post-pandemické udeľovanie Oscarov bez akýchkoľvek obmedzení. Po minulom roku, kedy sa o post hostiteľov večera starali traja moderátori (Regina Hall, Amy Schumer a Wanda Sykes) sa ceremoniál dočká opäť len jedného moderátora večera. Ním bude populárny moderátor talkshow programov Jimmy Kimmel, ktorý už skúsenosť s moderovaním Oscarov má. Moderoval napríklad 89. a 90. ročník ceremoniálu.
