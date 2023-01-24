Sú známe nominácie na tohtoročných Oscarov: Dominoval nemecký vojnový film z Netflixu a divná sci-fi komédia

Najočakávanejšia udalosť v odvetví filmovej tvorby sa blíži a už v marci spoznáme víťazov najprestížnejšieho ocenenia, aké môžu filmári a ich diela získať. Slávnostné udeľovanie Oscarov sa uskutoční v noci z nedele 12. marca na pondelok 13. marca 2023 tradične v hollywoodskom Dolby Theatre v Los Angeles. Nominované snímky, tvorcovia i herci v hlavných i vedľajších úlohách boli oficiálne oznámení dnes.

Aj keď sa len veľmi ťažko odhaduje, ktorá snímka na okrúhlom 95. ročníku Oscarov zaboduje najviac, len dnes oznámené nominované snímky a tvorcovia môžu poskytnúť aspoň ako-taký náhľad, ako to vyzerať v konečnom dôsledku bude.

Predpovede o tom, ako by mohlo tohtoročné odovzdávanie Oscarov vyzerať, a ktoré snímky by mohli zabodovať najviac, by mohli tradične načrtnúť aj Zlaté glóbusy (Golden Globes), ktoré sa rozdávali 11. januára 2023. Práve o Glóbusoch sa totiž často hovorí ako o predzvesti Oscarov, pričom jeho víťazi sa často opakujú aj na známejšom ceremoniáli. Či budú Oscary kopírovať Glóbusy, sa dozvieme v marci., zatiaľ si pozrite prehľad nominovaných filmov, hercov a herečiek v hlavných i vedľajších úlohách a ďalších filmových tvorcov.

Najviac nominácií si odniesli snímky Everything Everywhere All At Once (nominovaný v 10 kategóriách), nemecký vojnový film Na západe nič nové (All Quiet On the Western Front), ktorý získal nominácie v 9 kategóriách či biografický film Elvis (nominovaný v 8 kategóriách). Kompletný zoznam nominovaných nájdete nižšie.

Najlepší film (Best Picture)

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Najlepší herec v hlavnej úlohe (Actor In a Leading Role)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshess of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Najlepšia herečka v hlavnej úlohe (Actress In a Leading Role)

Cate Blanchett (TÁR)

Ana De Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Najlepší herec vo vedľajšej úlohe (Actor In a Supporting Role)

Brendan Gleeson (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirchs (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshess of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Najlepšia herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe (Actress In a Supporting Role)

Angela Basset (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Najlepší animovaný film (Animated Feature Film)

Guillermo Del Toro´s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Najlepšia kamera (Cinematography)

All Quiet On the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Thruts

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Najlepšie kostýmy (Costume Design)

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Najlepšia réžia (Directing)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Najlepší dokumentárny film (Documentary – Feature)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Najlepší krátky dokumentárny film (Documentary – Short Subject)

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Najlepší strih (Film Editing)

The Banshess of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Najlepší cudzojazyčný film (International Feature Film)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentína)

Close (Belgicko)

All Quiet on the Westrn Front (Nemecko)

The Quiet Girl (Írsko)

EO (Poľsko)

Najlepší make-up (Makeup and Hairstyling)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Najlepší soundtrack k filmu (Music – Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Najlepšia pôvodná pieseň k filmu (Music – Original Song)

Lift Me Up (z filmu Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

This Is A Life (z filmu Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Naatu Naatu (z filmu RRR)

Applase (z filmu Tell It like a Woman)

Hold My Hand (z filmu Top Gun: Maverick)

Najlepšia výprava (Production Design)

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Najlepší krátky animovaný film (Short Film – Animated)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Najlepší krátky film (Short Film – Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Najlepší zvuk (Sound)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Najlepšie vizuálne efekty (Visual Effects)

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun Maverick

Najlepší adaptovaný scenár (Writing – Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet On the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun. Maverick

Women Talking

Najlepší pôvodný scenár (Writing – Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Slávnostné udeľovanie cien Americkej filmovej akadémie prebehne v noci z 12. marca na pondelok 13. marca 2023. Ceremoniál odvysiela americká televízna stanica ABC a prenos bude zabezpečený do viac ako 225 krajín sveta.

Pôjde o prvé post-pandemické udeľovanie Oscarov bez akýchkoľvek obmedzení. Po minulom roku, kedy sa o post hostiteľov večera starali traja moderátori (Regina Hall, Amy Schumer a Wanda Sykes) sa ceremoniál dočká opäť len jedného moderátora večera. Ním bude populárny moderátor talkshow programov Jimmy Kimmel, ktorý už skúsenosť s moderovaním Oscarov má. Moderoval napríklad 89. a 90. ročník ceremoniálu.

Článok budeme aktualizovať.