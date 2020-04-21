Nič bizarnejšie dnes neuvidíte. Múzeá zdieľajú najstrašidelnejšie veci, ktoré majú vo svojej zbierke

Po svete existujú tisícky múzeí, ktoré majú vo svojich expozíciách či v depozitároch milióny predmetov. Je jasné, že drvivá väčšina z nich je fascinujúcich či zaujímavých. No nájdu sa medzi nimi aj také, ktoré by sme neoznačili nijak inak ako prívlastkom bizarné či dokonca strašidelné.

Ako informuje portál Mashable, Yorkshirské múzeum odštartovalo na Twitteri kurátorskú výzvu a nabáda aj ďalšie múzeá, aby pridávali fotografie predmetov vo svojich zbierkach, ktoré sú strašidelné, zvláštne, bizarné či divné a označili ich hashatgom #CreepiestObject. Aby sa na výzve podieľalo aj samotné múzeum, ako prvé uverejnili vlasy z hrobu rímskej ženy z približne z 3. až 4. storočia.

Nechutná guča vlasov

MUSEUMS ASSEMBLE! It’s time for #CURATORBATTLE! 💥 Today’s theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject! We’re kicking things off with this 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place… CAN YOU BEAT IT? 💥 pic.twitter.com/ntPiXDuM6v — Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) April 17, 2020

Podivná morská panna

Noha s vlastnými nohami a hlavou

GUYS we know we have already won. This severed lower leg by Kerry Jameson has sprouted its own legs and a rather beastly head. @COCAYork #RethinkCeramics pic.twitter.com/Ip84aNacUX — York Art Gallery (@YorkArtGallery) April 17, 2020

Najdivnejšia hračka

Bringin’ our A-game for this #CURATORBATTLE! What is it? Just a CURSED CHILDREN’S TOY that we found inside the walls of a 155-year-old mansion. We call it “Wheelie” – and it MOVES ON ITS OWN: Staff put it in one place and find it in another spot later on…. #Creepiestobject pic.twitter.com/FQzMzacr8a — PEI Museum (@PEIMuseum) April 17, 2020

Opíjajúci sa medveď

Live from the Toy Museum of Penshurst Place, we present the Drinking Bear. Feed it a 2 pence piece and it’ll pretend to drink from its cup as it stares into your soul. #CuratorBattle #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/ohNl2974UJ — Penshurst Place (@PenshurstPlace) April 17, 2020

Bábika zo seriálu Americká gotika

This is one our all-time fave #CreepiestObject #curatorbattle. She’s a prop from the TV show „American Gothic.“ pic.twitter.com/r9XQxaaLIE — Cape Fear Museum (@capefearmuseum) April 17, 2020

Škatuľka na čuchanie vlasov

Just had a thought. Not our object but we did once borrow a silver snuffbox from @MuseumsUniStA that is said to contain the pubic hair of one of George IV’s mistresses. Yes that’s right a pubic hair snuffbox.#CURATORBATTLE #creepiestobject pic.twitter.com/ePGY8eJ22R — Fairfax House (@fairfax_house) April 17, 2020

Struk s detskými hlavami

@RedHeadedAli how can we ignore such a call to arms? This particular item has caused a few nightmares for our followers this week. Our #CreepiestObject is…this pincushion! Complete with tiny children’s heads. You’re welcome, Twitter.#CURATORBATTLE pic.twitter.com/0YdmCE5dYD — Norwich Castle (@NorwichCastle) April 17, 2020

Potápačský oblek

Can I offer up the 18th century diving suit from Raahe museum in Finland? pic.twitter.com/mP9FqB9uly — Chris Beresford (@OuluRover) April 17, 2020

Bábika z 19. storočia

From our collection: A doll made in Germany that can be the stuff of nightmares, c. 1890.#CreepiestObject #MuseumFromHome pic.twitter.com/5u531npMsk — PlacerCountyMuseums (@PlacerMuseums) April 19, 2020

Maska lekárov moru

Thanks for thinking of us @HottyCouture and wow, will we be having nightmares tonight with all these #CreepiestObject|s ! Here is the one we just can’t hide from you, one of our many creepy gems – our Plague Mask (1650/1750)! #curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/JrMjqAJSIM — Deutsches Historisches Museum (@DHMBerlin) April 17, 2020

Nakladaná a rozpolená tehotná mačka

We have quite a few creepy specimen. According to many visitors, our #CreepiestObject is this one – half a pregnant cat in fluid: pic.twitter.com/OQuShfv2pN — Grant Museum of Zoology (@GrantMuseum) April 17, 2020

Taká obyčajná bábika