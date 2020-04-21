Nič bizarnejšie dnes neuvidíte. Múzeá zdieľajú najstrašidelnejšie veci, ktoré majú vo svojej zbierke

Foto: Twitter(Natural Sciences NMS)/ Twitter(Chris Beresford)

Matej Mensatoris
Múzeá z celého sveta sa zapojili do výzvy a uverejňujú najdivnejšie predmety, aké vlastnia.

Po svete existujú tisícky múzeí, ktoré majú vo svojich expozíciách či v depozitároch milióny predmetov. Je jasné, že drvivá väčšina z nich je fascinujúcich či zaujímavých. No nájdu sa medzi nimi aj také, ktoré by sme neoznačili nijak inak ako prívlastkom bizarné či dokonca strašidelné. 

Ako informuje portál Mashable, Yorkshirské múzeum odštartovalo na Twitteri kurátorskú výzvu a nabáda aj ďalšie múzeá, aby pridávali fotografie predmetov vo svojich zbierkach, ktoré sú strašidelné, zvláštne, bizarné či divné a označili ich hashatgom #CreepiestObject. Aby sa na výzve podieľalo aj samotné múzeum, ako prvé uverejnili vlasy z hrobu rímskej ženy z približne z 3. až 4. storočia.

Nechutná guča vlasov

Podivná morská panna

Noha s vlastnými nohami a hlavou

Najdivnejšia hračka

Opíjajúci sa medveď

Bábika zo seriálu Americká gotika

Škatuľka na čuchanie vlasov

Struk s detskými hlavami

Potápačský oblek

Bábika z 19. storočia

Maska lekárov moru

Nakladaná a rozpolená tehotná mačka

Taká obyčajná bábika

Pozri aj:

Pozri aj tento článok
Znásilnili ju a vytiahli vnútornosti z tela. Seriál od Netflixu ukazuje prípad, ktorý začal boj…
0
Uložiť článok
Komentovať ( 0 )