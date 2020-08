Rasťo ako 20-ročný dostal prácu v druhom najlepšom bare sveta: V obálke som mal napísané, ako mám vyzerať

View this post on Instagram

Slovakian CIGS 2019 was a great encounter with new thoughts and one step further to be what I want to become. A beautiful 3rd place proved that I am on a good way of achieving it. Thank you very much to everyone who made this possible including @velosocoffee and @pedrohlveloso for their amazing coffee and farm visit they arranged for us last year, @ivyhousefarmdairy for stunning and exceptional cream and @k_kaffe @wenchiu for their brewing skillz, evaluation and adjustments @aswhiteasblack for his roast @hatfieldslondon for their nitro flask to make my signature drink and also to my”trainer” @luciapertzianova ❤️ Glory to the winners, honor to the losers. @dusan.pavelka congratulations making it to world I will keep my fingers crossed for you. Thank you, I shall be back stronger than ever. 📸Credit: @jurajrohac thank you very much